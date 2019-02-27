TrueCore leaving Northumberland County south campus this summer

COAL TOWNSHIP – On the campus of Northumberland County’s new prison, one of the tenants is leaving. TrueCore Behavioral Solutions will leave the south campus after its lease expires this summer. Northumberland County Commissioner Sam Schiccatano tells WKOK TrueCore notified the county in a letter.

TrueCore is an youth rehabilitative company that serves at-risk youth between the ages of 13-18. In the letter, TrueCore says two other companies were interested in taking the facility over that offered similar services.

TrueCore lasted just two years at the county’s south campus, paying $15,000 in rent since November 2017. Schiccatano says about 20 employees work at the facility, but their employment is expected to continue under whichever company takes over.

He says he wants a motion placed on Tuesday’s public meeting agenda, so something can be done soon to make sure those employees don’t lose their jobs. Schiccatano says he and the county’s solicitor know of two companies who are interested in taking over.

Schiccatano says he also gave the names of the two interested companies to fellow Commissioner Kymberely Best, who claims she wasn’t given any information on the matter.