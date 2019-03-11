Troopers seeking man after causing disturbance at Community Aid

HUMMELS WHARF – State police are attempting to identify a man who caused a disturbance at the Community Aid store in Hummels Wharf Friday evening. Selinsgrove troopers say incident occurred at 6:15 p.m., when the suspect was trying to park his vehicle between two handicap parking spots.

An employee then told the man he couldn’t park there, causing the man to become irate. Troopers say the man was then seen cursing and swearing at the employee before driving away. The man later came back to the store and made threats against the same employee.

Troopers say the suspect was driving a black 2011 Camaro SS with barb wire pin striping and a decal on the hood and driver’s side door. Anyone with information is asked to call Selinsgrove troopers at 570-374-8145. We have a link to the suspect’s photo below.

Pics from Comm. Aid incident