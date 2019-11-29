Troopers Safe After Fatal Standoff: AP PA Headlines, Features, Scores

AP PA Headlines 11/29/19

JIM THORPE, Pa. (AP) — State police say a man was shot and killed by a state trooper during an armed standoff at a cabin in the Pocono Mountains in northeastern Pennsylvania. Police in Pike County say 31-year-old Nicholas Cantelmi barricaded himself in the Porter Township cabin Wednesday after fleeing a traffic stop that morning in which they say he intentionally struck a police vehicle.

The Jim Thorpe resident was wanted on a parole violation in another county. Police said in a news release that negotiators tried for seven hours to persuade him to surrender, and they also used tear gas and flash-bang devices to try to get him to come out. Police said Cantelmi fired shots from inside the cabin before he was shot and killed Wednesday night. Police and county prosecutors are investigating.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The legal age to buy cigarettes and other tobacco products in Pennsylvania is increasing to 21, although there’s an exception for veterans and service members who are at least 18. Gov. Tom Wolf on Wednesday signed a pair of bills that make the age limit also apply to e-cigarettes and vaping products. They’re banned on school grounds outside designated outdoor areas for nonstudents. Pennsylvania joins 18 other states in making 21 the minimum age. The new age takes effect July 1.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania’s governor is turning to an engineer who’s served most recently as a top PennDOT administrator to be the agency’s next transportation secretary. Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf on Wednesday announced his choice of Transportation Department Executive Deputy Secretary Yassmin Gramian to take over from outgoing Secretary Leslie Richards.

Richards is leaving to become general manager of the Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority public transit agency. Gramian has spent decades as a project engineer, including several high-profile works in the Philadelphia area. She’s scheduled to assume the top duties on Dec. 6.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — High winds have grounded the large balloons during the annual Thanksgiving Day parade in Philadelphia. The Philadelphia Inquirer reports that vice president Mike Monsell of parade broadcaster WPVI-TV said early Thursday morning that none of the 15 giant balloons were expected to take part.

A wind advisory from the National Weather Service in effect until 6 p.m. Thursday with projected winds of up to 30 mph (48 kph) and gusts up to 50 mph (80 kph). The weather service cautioned that “gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects” and toppled tree limbs could cause power outages.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

Features

NEW YORK (AP) — The beloved balloons flew, but lower than usual, in a windy Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade after an anxious weather watch. Wind had threatened to ground the giant inflated characters. But officials announced less than an hour before Thursday’s start time that the balloons could fly, if in a down-to-Earth way. As the parade continued — even while city emergency officials sent out a public alert about wind gusts — handlers struggled with some giant balloons and pulled them close to the ground.

Meanwhile, winds did keep giant balloons out of Philadelphia’s Thanksgiving Day parade. The Macy’s parade balloons might have been lowered, but Susan Koteen’s spirits weren’t. She has traveled from Florida, three years in a row, to see the parade. Spectators lined up a half-dozen deep along the route on a gusty fall day, with leaves and confetti swirling in the wind

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — A man’s quest to find his wedding ring on a 4,000-foot snow-covered mountain in New Hampshire has been completed by a couple of hikers — and a metal detector. WMUR-TV reports Bill Giguere, of Massachusetts, recently lost the gold band on Mount Hancock. Giguere, who had been wearing it for three years, put out a plea to a hiking group for help.

Tom Gately saw the post but had doubts about finding the ring along the 10-mile loop trail Giguere hiked. Giguere said the most likely spot was at a lookout where he changed gloves. Gately and fellow hiker Brendan Cheever set out with a metal detector. Cheever says that “it beeped and he’s, like, ‘I think I found it,’ and everybody’s, like, ‘What?’ and he just started scratching in the snow. There it was!”

BRUSSELS (AP) — Put domestic cats on a leash to better protect threatened birds and the environment? The European Union says that would deny mankind’s furry friend its unalienable right to roam. The EU’s executive said Thursday that it is “a strong defender of free movement rights — including of cats” and “categorically” denied it would ever force cats to be kept indoors or on a leash, as one scientific study suggests.

Tilburg University scientists wrote in Oxford’s Journal of Environmental Law that free-ranging domestic cats “impact biodiversity through predation, disturbance, competition, disease and hybridization,” and added that the predatory impact is worse than often assumed. They argued that EU laws and directives could effectively force owners to keep them indoors or on a leash outdoors..

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

PA Sports, Scores & Skeds

Penn State Basketball on WKOK and WKOK.com

Penn State vs. Syracuse – 6:30 pm

Here are the scores from yesterday’s sports events:

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Final New Jersey 6 Montreal 4

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Final Chicago 24 Detroit 20

Final Buffalo 26 Dallas 15

Final New Orleans 26 Atlanta 18

___

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Final (5)Maryland 76 Temple 69

Final Michigan 73 (6)North Carolina 64

Final OT (8)Gonzaga 73 (11)Oregon 72

Final Iowa 72 (12)Texas Tech 61

Final (13)Seton Hall 81 Southern Miss. 56

Final (14)Arizona 93 Pepperdine 91

Final (16)Memphis 83 NC State 78

___

TODAY’S SPORTS SCHEDULE

___

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Boston at Brooklyn 12 p.m.

Charlotte at Detroit 7 p.m.

Toronto at Orlando 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cleveland 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at New York 7:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Indiana 8 p.m.

Utah at Memphis 8 p.m.

Golden State at Miami 8 p.m.

New Orleans at Oklahoma City 8 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at San Antonio 8:30 p.m.

Dallas at Phoenix 9 p.m.

Chicago at Portland 10 p.m.

Washington at L.A. Lakers 10:30 p.m.

___

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

N-Y Rangers at Boston 1 p.m.

Winnipeg at Anaheim 4 p.m.

Toronto at Buffalo 4 p.m.

Colorado at Chicago 4 p.m.

Ottawa at Minnesota 4 p.m.

Detroit at Philadelphia 4 p.m.

Los Angeles at San Jose 4 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Washington 5 p.m.

Arizona at Vegas 6 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Columbus 7 p.m.

Nashville at Carolina 7:30 p.m.

St. Louis at Dallas 8:30 p.m.

___

TOP-25 COLLEGE FOOTBALL

(18)Cincinnati at (17)Memphis 3:30 p.m.

(19)Iowa at Nebraska 2:30 p.m.

(20)Boise St. at Colorado St. 3:30 p.m.

(22)Appalachian St. at Troy 6 p.m.

(23)Virginia Tech at Virginia 12 p.m.

___

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Winthrop at (1)Duke 7 p.m.

(2)Louisville at W. Kentucky 5 p.m.

(5)Maryland at Harvard 11:30 a.m.

(11)Oregon at (6)North Carolina 11:30 a.m.

(8)Gonzaga at Michigan 2 p.m.

UAB at (9)Kentucky 7 p.m.

Morgan St. at (10)Ohio St. 9 p.m.

(12)Texas Tech at Creighton 10:30 p.m.

(13)Seton Hall at Iowa St. 7 p.m.

Penn at (14)Arizona 11:30 p.m.

(15)Utah St. at Saint Mary’s (Cal) 11:30 p.m.

(17)Tennessee at Florida St. 7 p.m.

(20)VCU at Purdue 9:30 p.m.

Marshall at (24)Florida 9 p.m.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved