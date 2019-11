BEAVER SPRINGS – Selinsgrove state police responded to a 911 call at a Snyder County home that was discovered to be a hang up by a child. Selinsgrove troopers tell us Tuesday the incident occurred October 6 at a home along Snyder Avenue in Spring Township.

Troopers say a nine-year-old in the home placed the call after a parent disciplined the child. No unusual observations were observed at the time.