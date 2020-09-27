Troopers seek suspect after Selinsgrove Speedway stabbing

PENN TOWNSHIP, SNYDER COUNTY – Local lawmen are on the lookout for a someone who stabbed a man at the Selinsgrove Speedway Saturday night. Selinsgrove state police say they are looking for a male suspect. Selinsgrove Troopers say it happened around 8:45 p.m. when the man approached the victim in a parking lot and stabbed him in the right arm. The man with the knife then fled the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Selinsgrove troopers.

Troopers describe the suspect as a male in his late 40’s to early 50’s, approximately 170 to 200 lbs, approximately 5-foot-10 to six feet tall, with dark hair and a mustache. The man was last known to be wearing a grey sweatshirt.