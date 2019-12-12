Trooper Recovering, Gunman ID’d: AP PA Headlines, BB Scores



AP PA Headlines 12/12/19

ELKLAND, Pa. (AP) – Authorities say a gunman who barricaded himself inside his house after shooting a Pennsylvania State Police trooper has been shot and killed. State police say the 68-year-old man fired at troopers multiple times throughout a 14-hour standoff in rural northern Pennsylvania. They say police shot and killed him around 2 a.m. Wednesday. The dead gunman was later identified as Delos Lowe. Lowe’s friend said he suffered from mental illness and had stopped taking his medication. Troopers had been conducting a welfare check at the home when they were met with gunfire. One trooper was hit. He’s listed in stable condition at the hospital.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The county prosecutors’ association in Pennsylvania is giving its members guidelines about informing defendants when police officers on their cases have been shown to be dishonest or biased, or may have committed crimes or engaged in certain types of misconduct at work. The Pennsylvania District Attorneys Association released model standards on Wednesday regarding how to handle evidence that could cast doubts about an officer’s trial testimony. The association says the nonbinding guidelines will help prosecutors maintain quality standards during criminal investigations and prosecutions, and protect the rights of victims and defendants.

HARRISBURG (AP) — Faculty at Pennsylvania state universities will go without a pay raise this year but see their pay climb at least 12% over the next three years. The four-year contract approved Wednesday covers about 5,000 professors and instructors at 14 schools. Spokesman David Pidgeon of the state System of Higher Education says the raises are expected to cost about $22 million. A similar deal has been reached with about 700 other employees who work in student services. The agreement comes three years after prolonged contract talks between the educators’ association and the state led to a three-day faculty strike.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania’s independently elected fiscal watchdog says his staff was repeatedly refused a tour of a Berks County facility that’s one of three family detention centers in the United States that hold children and parents who are seeking asylum or entered the country illegally. Auditor General Eugene DePasquale said the federal government should stop the long-term detention of asylum seekers.

The Democrat urged Berks County to reconsider leasing the facility to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. DePasquale says Pennsylvania’s Department of Human Services inspects the facility monthly and hasn’t reported a violation since June 2018. Berks County’s commission’s chairman and ICE did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf says the answer is “no” to speculation that he’d agree to join a Democratic presidential nominee’s ticket as the pick for vice president. Wolf reiterated that stance when asked during a radio appearance. The 71-year-old Wolf also says he seriously doubts that anybody would ask.

Wolf’s name has surfaced because of his 17-percentage point re-election victory last year in a battleground state that is of the utmost importance to Democrats in next year’s presidential election. In 2016’s election, Donald Trump became the first Republican presidential nominee to win Pennsylvania since 1988.

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A kinder, gentler YouTube may be on the horizon. The video streaming company has taken another step aimed at cutting down the number of clips on its site that feature hateful and violent speech. YouTube, which is owned by Google, says it will remove videos that contain insults at people based on race, gender expression, sexual orientation or other “protected attributes.” What’s more, YouTube will bar even veiled threats of violence — a further step into monitoring and moderating what people can say on clips they create and upload.

NEW YORK (AP) — There’s a deal in place to settle nearly every sexual misconduct lawsuit brought against Harvey Weinstein and the board of directors of the studio he used to run. The deal will see $25 million paid out, divvied up among the accusers — and the lawyers handling the case. One of the plaintiffs says the settlement helps “create a new reality” where abuse of women “is not accepted.” Under terms of the deal, Weinstein himself won’t have to put up any of his own money. And the disgraced movie producer won’t be required to admit wrongdoing as part of the settlement.

NEW YORK (AP) – U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is criticizing Fox News for airing what she calls unmitigated racism with no accountability. She tweeted Wednesday after a segment by Fox’s Tucker Carlson described her New York City congressional district as “filled with garbage,” and wondered how she squared this with an image as an environmentalist. Ocasio-Cortez says that describing immigrants as dirty is a lazy, tired, racist trope. She says she goes back and forth over whether to appear on Fox, but doesn’t because she knows that ad revenue supports a program like Carlson’s. Fox News had no immediate response to the congresswoman’s tweets.

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Reese Witherspoon has received the prestigious Sherry Lansing Leadership Award for excelling in film and her philanthropic efforts. Kerry Washington presented the award Wednesday at at The Hollywood Reporter’s Women in Entertainment breakfast gala. It was established in honor of Lansing, the former CEO of Paramount Pictures who was the first woman to head a Hollywood studio. Withersppon told the packed, star-srudded room of mostly women that “this is our time.” Attendees included Charlize Theron, John Legend, Mindy Kaling and Maggie Rogers.

NEW YORK (AP) – Teen activist Greta Thunberg says she was “a bit surprised” to be named Time’s Person of the Year, despite becoming the figurehead of a global youth movement pressing governments for faster action on climate change. Thunberg told The Associated Press on Wednesday that she wants to dedicate the award to all young activists. She’s now planning to head home from the U.N. climate conference in Madrid to Sweden for some rest during the holidays. The 16-year-old Swede said she’s hopeful that the message being pushed by her and other activists is finally getting through.

UNDATED (AP) — For the first time since the early 1900s, more Americans are dying at home rather than in hospitals, a trend that reflects more hospice care and progress toward the kind of end that most people say they want. Deaths in nursing homes also have declined, according to the report in the New England Journal of Medicine. “It’s a good thing. Death has become overly medicalized over the last century” and this shows a turn away from that, said the lead author, Dr. Haider Warraich of the Veterans Affairs Boston Healthcare System.

Warraich and Duke University graduate student Sarah Cross used government health statistics on deaths from natural causes, rather than accidents or homicides, from 2003 through 2017. The portion that occurred in hospitals fell from 40% to 30% over that period and in nursing homes from 24% to 21%. Deaths in homes rose, from 24% to 31. Some assisted living centers may have been counted as homes.

DENVER (AP) — Mikko Rantanen had two goals and Pavel Francouz made 32 saves to lead the Colorado Avalanche to a 3-1 win over the Philadelphia Flyers. Matt Calvert also scored, and Nathan MacKinnon had an assist for his 48th point of the season.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Edmunds brothers’ sibling rivalry is going prime time when the Buffalo Bills travel to play the Pittsburgh Steelers in a showdown of AFC playoff contenders Sunday. The game will feature Pittsburgh safety Terrell and running back Trey Edmunds on one side, and Buffalo linebacker Tremaine Edmunds on the other. The three are separated by 3 1/2 years of age and are the sons of former NFL tight end Ferrell Edmunds and his wife Felicia, a former college track star. Felicia is now a phys-ed teacher and earned credit for putting her then-preteen sons through daily early morning workout routines. The Steelers play on our sister station 100.9 The Valley.

