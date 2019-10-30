UPDATE: Trick-or-Treat changes start tonight in some Valley communities

UNDATED – In Shamokin Dam, the promise of inclement weather tomorrow prompted the borough leaders to move trick or treat night to tonight, rather than Thursday night. The borough mayor Joe McGranaghan says the hours will remain the same tonight, 6-8pm.

In Milton, Sunbury and Danville, trick-or-treat night has been moved to Saturday night.

Additionally, organizers tell us Sunbury’s ‘Light the Night’ event in Cameron Park has been postponed to Saturday night.

In Northumberland, trick-or-treat night is now Saturday night from 6-8 p.m.

In Ralpho Township, trick-or-treating will be held tonight from 5-8 p.m. Catawissa’s trick-or-treat will now be held Friday night from 6-8 p.m.

And from Susquehanna University, the Halloween on the Ave. has been moved to tonight 6–8 p.m. along the 300 and 400 blocks of University Avenue. University students living on the avenue and other clubs and organizations will offer trick-or-treaters candy, games, food and activities, including:

An activity tent with carnival games, a photo booth and coloring station

• A free petting zoo

• Local fire and rescue vehicles for kids to explore

• Free snacks and hot dogs

They say brave trick-or-treaters can visit the Tau Kappa Epsilon haunted house offered for a nominal fee. Susquehanna’s Hillel House will have hot beverages for parents and children. Susquehanna participates in the Teal Pumpkin Project, so each trick-or-treating location will have separate, non-food prizes for children with food sensitivities or allergies.

Selinsgrove Borough’s trick-or-treat scheduled for tomorrow night is now Saturday from 6-8 p.m.

The Borough of Lewisburg has just announced it will be postponing its official Halloween celebration, including its Trick-or-Treating and other Downtown activities, until nd from 6-9 p.m.