Tribute Thursday to honor Valley musician

LEWISBURG – A Valley and now Boston musician is holding a “memorial jam” honoring the late Steve Mitchell. Pianist Taylor Fleming announced on his Facebook page he’s hosting a “Steve Mitchell Memorial Jam” this Thursday from 6-10 p.m.

Organizers say it will be held at The Brasserie Louis at 101 Market Street in Lewisburg. All donations will benefit the American Friends Service Committee Quaker values nonprofit in Mitchell’s name.

Mitchell died last Thursday at the age of 74. Mitchell was a Grammy Award-winning drummer and was among the most coveted drummers on the west coast for more than 30 years. Mitchell is also known for being one of Jim Henson’s inspirations for the Muppet “Animal.”