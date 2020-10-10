Trial will continue Tuesday for a Shamokin man charged with rape

SUNBURY – The trial for a Shamokin man accused of raping several people in Northumberland County will continue Tuesday in Sunbury. Police say John Kurtz kidnapped and raped multiple people over the span of five years. Kurtz was arrested in December of 2017 after confessing to a home invasion and two rapes.

State police testify that Kurtz would break into victim’s homes, kidnap them and then take them someplace else, where he would sexually assault them. DNA samples from the assaults and Kurtz’ cigarette butts were allegedly matched during the investigation.

Kurtz was also accused of kidnapping and raping two other victims in Montour and Columbia Counties between 2013 and 2017. He is a former corrections officer at SCI Coal Township. Trial is expected to continue for several days this coming week. Kurtz is incarcerated at the Northumberland County Jail.