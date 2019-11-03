Trial ordered for NJ man in Montour County motel slaying

DANVILLE (AP) — A Missouri man has been ordered to stand trial in the shooting death of a New Jersey man in the Montour County motel where he worked. 33-year-old David Downing of St. Louis is charged with criminal homicide and related counts in the death of 50-year-old Derrick Potts of New Brunswick, New Jersey.

The Montour County D-A Friday withdrew a hindering apprehension count and added a charge of evidence-tampering over the objections of the defendant’s attorney. A woman is charged with hindering apprehension and false reports.

Authorities say Potts was killed early Sept. 24 but his body wasn’t discovered for several days although a motel guest reported hearing shots. Authorities allege in court papers that Downing killed Potts after accusing him of taking part in a sexual assault reported earlier.