Trey Casimir announces candidacy for Union County Commissioner

LEWISBURG – A Lewisburg resident says he’s getting back into the political landscape to run for Union County Commissioner. 58-year-old Trey Casimir has announced his candidacy for the position on the Democratic ticket. Casimir, who’s an acupuncturist, served on Lewisburg Borough Council from 2005-2013. He also ran for state senate in 2008 and state house in 2010.

Casimir says he had retired from his various volunteer roles in 2015 to concentrate on his acupuncture practice and family. But he says recent changes in the local political landscape inspired him to come out of retirement.

During his time on borough council, Casimir chaired many committees, including the LARA Board of Directors during the planning and construction of the Buffalo Valley Rail Trail. He says he’s been attending the commissioner’s weekly work sessions to educate himself about county business.