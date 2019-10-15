Trevorton child abuse hearing delayed over safety concerns

SHAMOKIN – A hearing for a Trevorton man accused of beating a three-year-old child was delayed over safety concerns. Shamokin District Judge John Gembic told The Daily Item his office was unprepared for security measures due to being closed for the holiday weekend.

Gembic also told The Daily Item he will make a decision and new time for the hearing later this week. He’s also considering holding the hearing at the Northumberland County Courthouse. The hearing was scheduled for Tuesday morning.

19-year-old Jahrid Burgess was arrested Friday after Stonington state police say he beat Arabella Parker, who remains in critical condition and on life support at Geisinger. Burgess faces three felony counts of aggravated assault and related crimes. Northumberland County DA Tony Matulewicz told The Daily Item if the child dies, Burgess would immediately face an open count of homicide.