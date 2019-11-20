Tree Fest of Children’s Books starts this weekend

SELINSGROVE – A long-time holiday tradition at a Valley library is starting up again this weekend. The sixteenth annual Tree Fest of Children’s Books at the Rudy Gelnett Memorial Library starts this Saturday. The fest runs until December 19 during regular library hours.

Joyce Hendricks is the President of Friends of the Rudy Gelnett Memorial Library. She says tree fest is a great way for the community to get involved, “We get church groups, we get businesses, individuals, school groups, to choose a children’s book and to decorate to a theme of that book.”

Hendricks says proceeds will benefit the Snyder County Libraries 2020 Summer Reading Program.

To kick off this year’s fest, the library will be hosting an opening reception to the tree fest from 1-3 p.m. Saturday, “When you walk into the library, you’re going to see big trees, some little trees; you’re going to see some wreaths. You’re going to see 20 large trees and six wreaths.”

There will also be some little trees for sale, with those proceeds also going toward 2020 summer reading, “They’re just decorated, they’re not in relation to a book or anything, but they are just decorated and they are for sale, and that helps raise funds as well.”

The library’s hours are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday. The library is closed on Sundays. More info at friendsgelnettlibrary.org.