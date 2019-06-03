North’d. County Prison treatment center open house is coming up

COAL TOWNSHIP – An addiction rehab facility is opening on the Northumberland County Prison Campus. Gaudenzia, an outpatient program, is inviting the public to an open house in celebration of its newly located residential facility Friday, June 28th from 12:30-3 p.m. Dedication is at 1:30 p.m.

Gaudenzia is a full service facility they say with a wide range of services. They are located on the former Northwestern site which is now home to the county prison and other facilities. The county opes to create a spectrum of comparable services at the prison site.