Treasurer charged with stealing more than $41,000 from fire company social club

HUMMELS WHARF – The treasurer of the Hummels Wharf Fire Company Social Club is charged with stealing more than $41,000 from the organization. The Daily Item reports the incident was reported March 3 by fire company members. The Daily Item says 39-year-old Tamara Dangelo admitted to stealing money between May 2017 and November 2018.

Dangelo confessed to using the club’s debit card to pay a personal electric bill, according to The Daily Item. She also used it to make purchases during a vacation in Las Vegas, as well as making 57 withdrawals totaling over $34,000.

Dangelo waived a preliminary hearing on one count of felony theft. She was then transferred to Snyder County Court of Common Pleas. The Daily Item says no funds were stolen from the fire company which doesn’t have a debit card.