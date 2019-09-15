Transitions seeking testimony for upcoming Senate Committee hearing

LEWISBURG – Victims and survivors of sexual assault in Northumberland, Union, and Snyder counties have an opportunity to testify about the importance of changing Pennsylvania’s statute of limitations. Transitions of PA is working with the Office of the Victim Advocate to inform people about the opportunity to tell lawmakers about how sexual abuse has impacted their lives and why it is important to provide as much time as possible for victims to seek legal remedies.

The statue of limitations is a maximum time after an event for an individual to bring legal proceedings. The Senate Judiciary Committee will hold a hearing on October 2nd at the Capitol in Harrisburg. Victims/survivors of sexual assault who would like to provide written testimony to be considered at the hearing, must submit it in writing by September 20th. It may be submitted anonymously and is welcomed from anyone, regardless if an individual has sought legal assistance or not.

Testimony can be submitted at www.transitionsofpa.org. Additional information about three bills being considered by lawmakers can also be found on their website. Understanding the various impacts of revisiting experiences of sexual assault, Transitions is available to assist anyone through the process and can be reached 24 hours a day at 800-850-7948.