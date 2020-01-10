Transitions reopens Shamokin safe house

SHAMOKIN – A safe house owned by Transitions of PA, that was heavily damaged by fire last year, has reopened. In a release, Transitions Director Susan Mathias announced the organization’s safe house in Shamokin has reopened. That’s following a fire that heavily damaged it last January. The home provides emergency housing for clients and their children seeking shelter from domestic violence.

The blaze was caused by an electrical problem. Mathias says the home is now ‘better than ever’ and offers a safe and welcoming place for clients and their children. The home first opened in 2016 and it consistently has been full. Housing is available for about 30 days as people recover from trauma and plan to move on to new lives.