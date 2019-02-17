Transitions of PA will rebuild fire damaged Shamokin safe house

LEWISBURG – Transitions of PA says they plan to rebuild their Shamokin safe house, which was damaged by fire. In a recent statement, they say the renovated house will be even safer and more welcoming. Susan Mathias, executive director of Transitions, said they hope to reopen the house in August.

Fire hit the half-million dollar home three weeks ago. The cause of fire is thought to have been an electrical issue. Mathias said they opened the home in 2016 and have been consistently at full occupancy. In a statement, she says the partially federally funded home is helping attack the issue of female and male homelessness. The home primarily services women and families seeking refuge from domestic violence and abuse.

Regarding the typically secret placement of safe houses, Mathias said, “We try to keep our location confidential but now that is it known, we are realistic about what people know but also ask the community to help us stay safe.” Donations are also being accepted for the home. You can read their full statement below:

Transitions Will Rebuild Shamokin Safe House

Decision to stay reflects commitment to Northumberland County Services

Transitions will rebuild its facility in Shamokin following a fire that caused heavy damage the night of January 26. The home provides emergency housing and protection from abuse services for clients and their children seeking safety. We are planning to reopen the house in August 2019.

“We are eternally grateful that no one was injured in the fire. The house will be renovated within the next six months to be better than ever, making it an even safer and more welcoming home. We opened the doors in June of 2016, and consistently have been at full-occupancy. On average our clients and their children stay for 30 days as they recover from trauma they have experienced and plan their next steps. We try to keep our location confidential but now that is it known, we are realistic about what people know but also ask the community to help us stay safe. It is important to note that Transitions provides safe housing and safety planning for men, too. Too often there is a stigma for men to ask us for help,” says Susan Mathias, Transitions CEO.

Transitions has expanded its services in numerous ways in the last three years. Because domestic violence is the leading cause of homelessness for women and children in America, the Department of

Housing and Urban Development (HUD) has increased efforts for safe and affordable housing in rural areas. Transitions provides HUD Rapid Re-Housing (RRH) assistance to victims and their children. In our first year of providing RRH, 68 adults and their 65 children were assisted with safe and affordable housing. In addition, the Transitions Legal Center provides no cost civil legal representation, the majority of which were custody cases. Professional individual and group counseling services have doubled.

Last year, Transitions answered 2,793 hotline calls; provided services to 2,520 adult victims of domestic violence and sexual assault; and provided services to 181 child victims, as well. The Education Team provided 170 prevention education programs to 4,452 students.

Transitions services to victims extends to victims of other serious crimes. Information and assistance about the Victims Compensation Assistance Program is available by contacting the Transitions hotline at 800-850-7948 or the PA Victims Compensation Fund at 800-233-2339.

Transitions relies on donations from our community to supports its efforts, in addition to grant funds that it receives. Our grants require that we show that the community supports us as a match through dollars raised. There is a donate button on its website www.transitionsofpa.org that makes it easier than ever to give.

About Transitions

Transitions is the Comprehensive Crime Victim Services Center serving victims/survivors of sexual assault, domestic violence, stalking and human trafficking and other serious crimes in Union, Snyder and Northumberland Counties. Contact Transitions through its 24-hour hotline at 800-850-7948 or www.transitionsofpa.org.