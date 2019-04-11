Transitions of PA hosting “Walk 4 No More” in Lewisburg

LEWISBURG – Transitions of PA will host a Walk 4 No More on this Saturday in downtown Lewisburg. Prevention Education Specialist Heather Shnyder says this year’s walk will raise awareness and provide critical community education to say ‘no more’ to violence and abuse in our communities.

Local businesses, including Black Dog Jewelers, The Lewisburg Hotel, and Bull Run Tap House, are showing their support by putting together selfie stations in or around their establishment. These selfie stations, located along Market Street, Lewisburg, will be part of the mile-long Walk’s Scavenger Hunt.

Participants will walk the path on Market Street and find each station, snapping a selfie at each one. After participants complete the hunt and upload all of their pictures as an album to Transitions’ Facebook page with the unique hashtag, #Walk4NoMore, they will be entered into a drawing for prizes which includes gift cards to local establishments.

Participants will be entered into a drawing for prizes which includes gift cards to local establishments. Registration will begin at 10 a.m. at Hufnagle Park in downtown Lewisburg with the walk kicking off at 11:00.

Transitions is the Comprehensive Crime Victim’s Center for Union, Snyder, and Northumberland Counties providing services to victims and survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault, and other serious crimes.