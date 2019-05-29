Transitions annual auction coming up this week

SELINSGROVE – Global issues and local solutions is the focus of this year’s Transitions of PA annual auction. The 32nd annual auction is this Thursday from 5:30-8:30 p.m. at Susquehanna University’s Evert Dining Room. The 2019 auction will feature speakers, an extensive live and silent auction, dessert dash, live music and hors d’oeuvres.

Live and silent auction items include a variety of unique dinner and cocktail parties, tropical escapes to Maui and Florida, weekend getaways, and hand-crafted jewelry. The keynote speaker is Katelyn Gaumer, who will share her personal experience as a domestic violence survivor.

All proceeds support Transitions mission, and will directly support violence prevention education throughout Union, Snyder, and Northumberland Counties. Tickets can be purchased online at www.transitionsofpa.org or at the door until the night of the auction. Tickets are limited and are $60 a person.