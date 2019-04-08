Trailer fire results in $30,000 in damage

SNYDER COUNTY – A fire Sunday evening resulted in $30,000 in damage at a trailer in Snyder County. DH&L Fire Company tells us volunteer firefighters were sent to No. 12 White Block Studio road in Penn Township.

DH& L says the fire started in the furnace and spread underneath the trailer. It was then contained to the rear of the trailer. No injuries were reported. DH&L says units operated on scene for about two hours.

Contents of the trailer had smoke and minimal water damage, resulting in estimated damage of $30,000. The home was occupied by two people who were being taken care of by a family member. In addition to DH&L, volunteer units from Freeburg, Hummels Wharf, Shamokin, Middleburg, and Kreamer.