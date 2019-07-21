Home
Tragedy: A drowning reported in Chillisquaque Creek

Tragedy: A drowning reported in Chillisquaque Creek

WKOK Staff | July 21, 2019 |

DANVILLE – There are reports of a drowning in near the Montour/Northumberland County line.  According to Montour County Communications, the call came in around 5pm Saturday for a missing swimmer in Chillisquaque Creek.

The search team comprised of many volunteers, county and township units went on a search for the swimmer. The apparent drowning victim was found.  Neither state police nor others have further details on the victim at this time.

Montour County Communications said a significant number of responders included rescue squads and dive teams, Union County, Lycoming County, Columbia County and Northumberland County.

About The Author

Written by WKOK Staff