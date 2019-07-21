Tragedy: A drowning reported in Chillisquaque Creek

DANVILLE – There are reports of a drowning in near the Montour/Northumberland County line. According to Montour County Communications, the call came in around 5pm Saturday for a missing swimmer in Chillisquaque Creek.

The search team comprised of many volunteers, county and township units went on a search for the swimmer. The apparent drowning victim was found. Neither state police nor others have further details on the victim at this time.

Montour County Communications said a significant number of responders included rescue squads and dive teams, Union County, Lycoming County, Columbia County and Northumberland County.