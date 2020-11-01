Traffic stop leads to police chase in New Columbia; New York man arrested

MILTON – A New York man faces charges after leading police on a chase in Union County earlier this month. State police say it happened October 16 around 9:30 p.m. when troopers stopped a vehicle driven by 20-year old Kai Heyward of Brooklyn, New York for speeding on Interstate 1-80 eastbound. Police say Heyward initially stopped but then fled the scene as a trooper approached the vehicle.

Troopers report, in Union County, Heyward fled southbound on Route 15 at a high rate of speed and lost control of the vehicle near Main Street in New Columbia. They say he struck three parked cars and a pole before his vehicle came to rest. There were five other passengers in the vehicle and they all fled the scene on foot but were later apprehended.

Heyward was charged with numerous traffic violations including fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer. He was arraigned before District Judge Jeffrey Mensch.