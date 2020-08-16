State police say traffic stop leads to drug possession arrest in Milton

MILTON— A traffic stop in Milton lead to one man’s arrest after drugs were found in the driver’s possession. State police say the incident occurred August 6th when police stopped a vehicle for multiple vehicle code violations.

State police say the driver, 33-year-old Michael Raup of Allenwood, attempted to flee the traffic stop on foot and resisted arrest. Alcohol and drug paraphernalia were found in plain view. A search yielded additional drugs and paraphernalia.

Additionally, police say a witness said the driver and the vehicle had recently fled a hit and run crash. Raup has been arrested and charged.