Traffic signal timing changes on Route 11 in Danville beginning Monday

DANVILLE – Some relief for Routes 11 motorists in Danville. Hoping to address sometimes heavy traffic and long delays in Danville, drivers will see changes to the timing of some traffic signals starting next week. PennDOT tells us beginning Monday; the traffic signals at the intersection of Railroad Street and Route 11 will have the new timing.

PennDOT says crews are installing new traffic signal equipment, a project sponsored by the borough. The new timing of the lights will be based on traffic volumes. Volumes will dictate signal lengths for through traffic and left turns through the project area. These sequences may be difference than those in effect prior to the project implementation.