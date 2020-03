UPDATE: Traffic signals are back on in ShamokinDam/Hummels Wharf

SHAMOKIN DAM – A transformer fire has caused a power outage of some traffic signals along the 11-15 strip in Monroe Township, Snyder County and Shamokin Dam.

CSR 911 tells us the fire occurred around 12:30 p.m. at the Panda Hummel/Sunbury Generation LLC location.

All traffic lights between Park Road and Tedds Landing are out on both directions of Routes 11-15. Its unknown when the traffic signals will be restored.