UPDATE: Two accidents disrupt morning commute in North’d.

NORTHUMBERLAND – The already busy morning commute in Northumberland was further disrupted by two accidents Friday. The first was reported around 6:45 a.m. Friday on Route 147 by the Sports Zone with fluids down. Northumberland County Communications tells us three-vehicles were involved. That accident has since been cleared, after traffic was slow in both directions.

A second accident was reported just after 7 a.m. at the intersection of Queen and Water Streets in the borough. County communications tells us just one vehicle was involved there. No injuries were reported in both accidents.