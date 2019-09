BUCKHORN – Motorists looking to use I-80 in the Valley may want to seek an alternate route, as roadwork is causing backups. PennDOT tells us traffic is backed up about three miles between mile markers 232 and 235 (between Buckhorn and Bloomsburg exits), due to a roadway rehabilitation project in Scott Township, Columbia County.

State police are on site. PennDOT says the left lane is expected to be closed until Friday morning.