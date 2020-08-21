Traffic Back Up Route 11 NB in Northumberland, Union and Snyder Counties

NORTHUMBERLAND – Motorists who travel on Route 11 (Water Street) northbound should be on alert for potential delays due to an inlet repair project near the railroad underpass in Northumberland, Northumberland County.

Motorists are advised the that the traffic is beginning to back up from the project across the West Branch Susquehanna River bridge in Union Township, Union County and into Monroe Township, Snyder County.

Motorists should avoid the area if possible and take alternate routes.

Work is expected to be completed by 3:00 PM.