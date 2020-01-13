UPDATE: 3:00 PM Update: Route 147 is now OPEN in in both directions

Update from PennDOT: Road is…OPEN

3:00 PM Update: Route 147 is now open in Lower Augusta Township, Northumberland County.

LOWER AUGUSTA TWP – Motorists traveling in southern Northumberland County will need to seek an alternate route after a tractor-trailer rollover has closed Route 147 in both directions. PennDOT says the road is closed between the intersections of Boyles Run Road and School House Road in Lower Augusta Township, Northumberland County. A detour is in place and the road is expected to be closed until later this evening.

According to the Northumberland County Fire Wire, the accident was reported just after 12:30 p.m. Monday on Route 147 in Lower Augusta Township.

Only the tractor-trailer is involved and no injuries have been reported. Route 147 is closed in both directions and its unknown how long the closure will last.