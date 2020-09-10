Tractor-trailer rollover closes I-80 west at Union/Northumberland County line

MILTON – A tractor-trailer crash has closed I-80 westbound at the Union/Northumberland County line. PA511 says the crash occurred sometime after 2 p.m. between exits 212 and 210. I-80 west is closed in between those Milton and Lewisburg exits. Central Susquehanna Regional 911 says a tractor-trailer rolled over and there is a minor injury reported. The tractor-trailer is also blocking the ramps for I-180 and Route 147. The road is expected to be closed for several hours.