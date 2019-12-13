All clear after tractor-Trailer fire on I-80 in Union County

UNION COUNTY – Emergency crews are finishing up clearing the scene of a tractor-trailer fire that occurred on I-80 in the Valley early Friday morning. Central Susquehanna Regional 911 tells us the accident was first reported just before 3:30 a.m. at mile marker 202 on I-80 west bound in western Union County. That is near the Mile Run exit.

No injuries were reported and only the truck was involved. CSR 911 says crews are off to the shoulder and traffic shouldn’t be affected. We don’t have further details yet on that truck fire on I-80 Friday morning.