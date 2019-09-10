UPDATE: Intersection of Front and Orange Streets in Norry now OPEN

NORTHUMBERLAND – A busy intersection along a construction detour route in Northumberland is now open after a tractor-trailer crashed into a utility pole Monday night. PennDOT tells us the intersection of Front Street (Route 11) and Orange Street is back open. This section of Front Street is part of the current detour for construction in the borough. Northumberland County Communications tells us the incident occurred around 9:40 p.m. Monday night. No injuries were reported. County Communications tells us the tractor-trailer however, was never found after the incident was reported.

A PPL spokeswoman tells us 48 customers lost power due to the incident. Power was restored just after 7 a.m. Tuesday morning.

PennDOT’s Mindy Foresman says crews replaced the pole, rewired it, and refunctioned the traffic light there.