Tours today at new Hummels Wharf marijuana dispensary

MONROE TOWNSHIP, SNYDER COUNTY – Valley residents have the opportunity today to tour a new medical marijuana facility in Monroe Township, Snyder County, which opens next Thursday. The Daily Item reports Nature’s Medicine near Shamokin Dam, is hosting an open house today from 2 to 7 p.m. The dispensary is located at 140 North Susquehanna Trail.

The public will have the chance to meet the staff of about 20, including two full-time pharmacists, plus learn about the products that will be sold. There will be no product in the facility during today’s open house, according to The Daily Item.