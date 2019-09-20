Home
Tours today at new Hummels Wharf marijuana dispensary

WKOK Staff | September 20, 2019 |

MONROE TOWNSHIP, SNYDER COUNTY – Valley residents have the opportunity today to tour a new medical marijuana facility in Monroe Township, Snyder County, which opens next Thursday. The Daily Item reports Nature’s Medicine near Shamokin Dam, is hosting an open house today from 2 to 7 p.m. The dispensary is located at 140 North Susquehanna Trail.

The public will have the chance to meet the staff of about 20, including two full-time pharmacists, plus learn about the products that will be sold. There will be no product in the facility during today’s open house, according to The Daily Item.

