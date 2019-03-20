Tough loss Mifflinburg girls, Lourdes Regional winds: AP PA Headlines

AP PA Headlines 3/20/19

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Video that showed a white police officer shooting to death an unarmed black teenager is among the evidence presented during the first day of the former cop’s criminal homicide trial. More testimony is expected Wednesday when the trial of former East Pittsburgh Police Officer Michael Rosfeld resumes in a Pittsburgh courtroom.

The 30-year-old Rosfeld is accused in the June death of 17-year-old high school student Antwon Rose II.

Rosfeld fired three bullets into Rose after pulling over an unlicensed taxicab suspected to have been used in a drive-by shooting minutes earlier. Rose was a front-seat passenger in the cab and was shot as he fled.

A neighbor who recorded the confrontation said the tone of Rosfeld’s voice is what got her attention.

NEW BLOOMFIELD, Pa. (AP) — A man has been acquitted in the murder of his wife, whose body was found in a central Pennsylvania forest more than three decades ago. PennLive.com reports that a Perry County jury deliberated for about 4½ hours Tuesday before acquitting 63-year-old Carl Rodgers of first- and third-degree murder.

Prosecutors alleged that the Shermans Dale resident beat his wife to death, then slashed her wrists to make it appear she killed herself. Her body was found in April 1983 in a wooded area on the edge of the Tuscarora State Forest. A coroner testified that she was killed by a “very powerful impact” that fractured her skull. But defense attorney Geoffrey McInroy argued that tried to take her own life and died after she fell onto rocks on the forest floor.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The Pennsylvania House of Representatives is voting to make it harder for public officials and government employees convicted of crimes related to their jobs to retain their public pensions.

The House voted 194 to 1 on Tuesday to approve the measure . The legislation applies the pension forfeiture law to state and federal felonies and other crimes that could result in at least five years behind bars.

It also would forfeit pensions at the time a defendant pleads guilty or no contest, or is found guilty by a judge or jury. Current law imposes pension forfeiture when a defendant is sentenced. The bill passed the Senate unanimously last month, but it was amended in the House, so another vote in the Senate is required for passage.

Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf supports it.

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) — Former U.S. representative and presidential hopeful Beto O’Rourke says “there’s a lot of wisdom” in scrapping the Electoral College system because it puts some states out of play in presidential elections. O’Rourke made the comments Tuesday after speaking to a college-campus crowd of hundreds in Pennsylvania, a late-voting state that may yet play a role in the crowded 2020 Democratic presidential primary contest.

The Texan suggests that changing the Constitution to adopt a popular vote for president would ensure that every voter counts. Democrat Hillary Clinton beat Republican Donald Trump by nearly 3 million popular votes in 2016, yet Trump won the Electoral College to capture the White House. Also Tuesday, U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts reiterated her support for eliminating the Electoral College while on her Democratic presidential campaign swing through Selma, Alabama.

BETHLEHEM, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say a student carrying a theatrical prop rifle prompted a police response that briefly shut down activity at an eastern Pennsylvania school. Bethlehem police say they got an anonymous tip Tuesday about a man with a firearm around Liberty High School. Students and staff were told to remain in place while officers responded.

They determined that what the tipster saw was a student carrying a non-functioning drill “rifle” used for theatrical functions. Superintendent Joseph Roy said the student was a member of the band bringing a replica Revolutionary War weapon used in performances back into the school. He said the school will get bags to carry the replica weapons in the future. The tip was sent through the statewide “Safe2Say Something” youth violence prevention tip line launched in January.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

Features

WILLIAMSTOWN, N.J. (AP) — A referee who was heavily criticized for telling a New Jersey high school wrestler to cut his dreadlocks or forfeit his match has taken a step toward filing a defamation lawsuit. The tort claim notice sent by referee Alan Maloney to a dozen possible defendants alleges $100,000 damages, defamation of character and emotional distress.

Buena Regional student Andrew Johnson had his dreadlocks cut minutes before the Dec. 19 match. Johnson, who is black, had been wearing a hair covering, but Maloney, who is white, said that wouldn’t do. A widely circulated video showed the wrestler’s hair being haphazardly cut on the sidelines. Maloney has been barred from officiating pending investigations by state civil rights and interscholastic athletic association officials.

The legal claim preserves Maloney’s right to a possible lawsuit.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court is hearing arguments over a Mississippi prosecutor’s decision to keep African-Americans off a black death row inmate’s jury in a murder trial. The appeal before the court today comes from inmate Curtis Flowers, who has been tried six times for the same crime. Three convictions were tossed out, including one when the prosecutor improperly excluded African-Americans from the jury.

Two other trials ended when jurors couldn’t reach unanimous verdicts. Flowers argues that the court should throw out his latest conviction and death sentence for killing four people because of racial bias in jury selection at his sixth trial. The Supreme Court tried to end discrimination in the composition of juries in 1986, but it has been harder to root out in practice

NEW YORK (AP) — An unusual ending to ABC’s long-running attempted love matches on “The Bachelor” paid off for the network. Both parts of the finale to the 23rd edition of the series hit the Nielsen company’s top 10 last week, as bachelor Colton Underwood — who started his reign as a virgin — revealed he was dating contestant Cassie Randolph.

That wasn’t initially the plan, since Underwood jumped a fence to abandon the two women who had been finalists to chase Randolph, who had left the show. The show’s performance led ABC to its fourth weekly win in a row among viewers aged 18-to-49, the demographic its advertisers chase. That’s ABC’s longest streak among this group in nearly four years.

CBS won the week among all viewers, averaging 6 million people watching in prime time. ABC had 5.1 million, NBC had 4.5 million, Fox had 2.7 million, Univision and ION Television tied with 1.37 million, Telemundo had 1.1 million and the CW had 900,000. Fox News Channel was the week’s most popular cable network, averaging 2.33 million viewers in prime time. ESPN had 1.94 million, MSNBC had 1.82 million, HGTV had 1.28 million and History had 1.22 million.

NEW YORK (AP) — The apparent suspension of Jeanine Pirro is squeezing Fox News Channel in two directions. A prominent Muslim-American civil rights organization is calling for advertisers to boycott Fox News, while another group is petitioning to have the weekend host reinstated. Pirro wasn’t on the air Saturday, a week after Fox publicly condemned her for comments questioning U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar’s loyalty because she wears a Muslim head covering. Fox hasn’t explained the former New York-area district attorney’s absence, declining to comment on “internal scheduling matters.”

The network’s schedule for the upcoming weekend lists another program in Pirro’s time slot. The Council on American-Islamic Relations, the nation’s largest Muslim civil rights organization, this week said that advertisers should boycott Fox News until Pirro and prime-time host Tucker Carlson were fired. Carlson has been fighting back since being criticized last week for comments made on a radio show a decade ago and unearthed last week.

Meanwhile, the lobbying group Act for America urged its members write to Fox News CEO Suzanne Scott to complain about Pirro’s absence. In its online message, Act for America said that instead of rewarding its anchor for opening a much-needed debate, “Fox News caved to pressure from the radical left.”

NEW YORK (AP) — Jay-Z, Dead & Company and the Killers will headline one of the 50th anniversary shows commemorating the groundbreaking Woodstock festival this summer. Woodstock co-founder Michael Lang says Miley Cyrus, Santana, Imagine Dragons, Robert Plant and The Sensational Space Shifters, the Black Keys and Chance the Rapper will also perform at the Woodstock 50 Music and Arts Fair, which will take place Aug. 16-18 in Watkins Glen, New York. The site is about 115 miles northwest of the original site. The event is separate from an anniversary concert planned at the site of the original festival in 1969.

UNDATED (AP) — For devoted Democrats, Robert Mueller has become a sort of folk hero since his appointment as special counsel. And they’ve found all sorts of ways to express their adoration.

Mueller is a 74-year-old registered Republican, Marine and former director of the FBI. He has inspired his own genre of arts and crafts as he leads the investigation into Russian involvement in the 2016 election.

One can buy Mueller paintings, prayer candles, valentines and ornaments. A necklace, earrings, key chains. And there are other products like a stuffed toy of Mueller in a Superman outfit, cross-stitch patterns, baby onesies — even an illustration of his haircut to hang on the wall. Others, like Kansas City resident Alicia Barnett, take it even further. She has given her family’s chocolate Lab puppy the name Mueller.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

PA Sports, Scores & Skeds

GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

PIAA Class 4A State Semifinal

Pittsburgh North Catholic 58, Mifflinburg 46

PIAA Class 1A State Semifinal

Lourdes Regional 32, Jenkintown 25

They’ll play Berlin Friday at noon in Hershey.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Brendan Gallagher, Shea Weber and Max Domi scored goals, Carey Price stopped 32 shots and the Montreal Canadiens earned a 3-1 win over the fading Philadelphia Flyers.

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Dougie Hamilton scored in the shootout, Petr Mrazek stopped Pittsburgh cold and the Carolina Hurricanes beat the Penguins 3-2. Justin Williams scored the tying goal with 1:56 left in regulation, and Brock McGinn also scored for the Hurricanes. They have won four of five.

Here are the scores from yesterday’s sports events:

———

INTERLEAGUE

Final Pittsburgh 3 Detroit 1

Final Chi Cubs 6 Seattle 4

Final Texas 3 Milwaukee 2

Final Cincinnati 6 Chi White Sox 5

Final Kansas City 8 Chi Cubs 6

Final L-A Angels 9 Colorado 7

Final Cleveland 4 L-A Dodgers 2

Philadelphia at Houston 1:05 p.m., canceled

———

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final N-Y Yankees 6 Tampa Bay 2

Toronto at Boston 1:05 p.m., canceled

Minnesota at Baltimore 1:05 p.m., canceled

———

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final Washington 3 Atlanta 2

Final San Diego 4 Arizona 3

N-Y Mets at Miami 1:05 p.m., canceled

———

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Final Philadelphia 118 Charlotte 114

Final Houston 121 Atlanta 105

Final Milwaukee 115 L.A. Lakers 101

Final Golden State 117 Minnesota 107

Final Brooklyn 123 Sacramento 121

Final L.A. Clippers 115 Indiana 109

———

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Final SO Carolina 3 Pittsburgh 2

Final Montreal 3 Philadelphia 1

Final Detroit 3 N-Y Rangers 2

Final Boston 5 N-Y Islanders 0

Final Washington 4 New Jersey 1

Final Colorado 3 Minnesota 1

Final St. Louis 7 Edmonton 2

Final Nashville 3 Toronto 0

Final Dallas 4 Florida 2

Final Calgary 4 Columbus 2

TODAY’S SPORTS SCHEDULE

———

INTERLEAGUE

Detroit at Philadelphia 1:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Minnesota 1:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Toronto 1:07 p.m.

Arizona at Chi White Sox 4:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Texas 4:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Colorado 9:40 p.m.

Cleveland at San Francisco 10:05 p.m.

———

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Seattle at Oakland 5:35 a.m.

N-Y Yankees at Houston 1:05 p.m.

Boston at Baltimore 6:05 p.m.

L-A Angels at Cleveland 9:05 p.m.

———

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Miami at St. Louis 1:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at San Diego 4:10 p.m.

L-A Dodgers at Chi Cubs 10:05 p.m.

———

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Boston at Philadelphia 7:00 p.m.

New Orleans at Orlando 7:00 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cleveland 7:00 p.m.

Utah at N-Y Knicks 7:30 p.m.

Houston at Memphis 8:00 p.m.

Washington at Chicago 8:00 p.m.

Miami at San Antonio 8:30 p.m.

Toronto at Oklahoma City 9:30 p.m.

Dallas at Portland 10:00 p.m.

———

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Toronto at Buffalo 7:00 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Washington 7:30 p.m.

Ottawa at Vancouver 10:00 p.m.

Winnipeg at Anaheim 10:00 p.m.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved