ToTok App Was Spying Tool: Features, AP PA Headlines, Scores

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A state appeals court has ruled that a man who was a teenager when he beat a Pennsylvania state lawmaker to death with a hammer three decades ago is still too dangerous to be released from prison. Now-49-year-old Bernard Williams was re-sentenced in 2018 to the same life prison term imposed originally.

Williams was 17 when authorities said he attacked state Rep. William Telek in the state Capitol’s underground parking garage in 1988, then robbed him and stole his car. Prosecutors said a forensic psychiatrist concluded that Williams is “permanently incorrigible,” and PennLive.com reports that the Superior Court panel agreed.

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Times says a chat app called ToTok is a spying tool used by the government of United Arab Emirates to track users’ conversations, locations, images and other data. The Emirates has long blocked Apple’s FaceTime, WhatsApp and other calling apps. Emirati media has been playing up ToTok as an alternative for expatriates living in the country to call home to their loved ones. The Times report cites U.S. officials familiar with a classified intelligence assessment and its own investigation. ToTok says it has high-security standards to protect data and a privacy framework that complies with local and international legal requirements.

WAUSAW (AP) – For decades, those who have participated in snowball fights in one Wisconsin city have risked getting in trouble with the law. But that may be about to change. A 1962 ban on throwing projectiles in Wausau lumps snowballs into the same category as rocks and other items that can cause serious harm. The City Council president says that after recent negative national attention over the rarely used ordinance, maybe it’s time to take snowballs off the list of banned projectiles. Wausau police and the mayor even made a video showing officers having a snowball fight. The City Council will consider decriminalizing snowball fights next month.

LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) – A Roman Catholic church in Louisiana decided to disperse some blessings to a local town via crop dusters. A Facebook post from the Diocese of Lafayette on Sunday says members of St. Anne Church in Cow Island called upon crop duster pilots to help spread their blessing to the community. KATC-TV reports the Rev. Matthew Barzare and parishioners of the church loaded 100 gallons of holy water into the planes. The pilots sprayed the water onto the town and the nearby farms. Parishioners also bought water from their homes to the airstrip to be blessed by Barzare.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers are hoping their injury-riddled offense can show signs of life in Week 17. Pittsburgh has scored more than one offensive touchdown in a game just once since Halloween. The Steelers managed just one in a loss to the New York Jets that sent them to their second straight defeat. The quarterback picture remains unclear. Mason Rudolph injured his left shoulder against the Jets and Devlin Hodges threw a pair of interceptions. Things are so dire former first-round pick Paxton Lynch could get a look heading into a visit to Baltimore. The Steelers play on our sister station 100.9 The Valley.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Eagles can win the NFC East with a victory against the New York Giants. Carson Wentz brought the Eagles from the brink of playoff extinction to the cusp of the division title. Wentz was 31 for 40 for 319 yards and a touchdown against the Cowboys. He has led fourth-quarter comebacks and rallied the Eagles using players promoted from the practice squad. The Eagles would host a playoff game if they win the NFC East. The Eagles play on our sister station Eagle 107.

DETROIT (AP) — Tobias Harris scored 35 points against his former team and Ben Simmons added a triple-double as the Philadelphia 76ers beat the Detroit Pistons 125-109. Joel Embiid had 20 points and eight rebounds for the 76ers, who improved to 11-4 in their last 15 games. Simmons finished with 16 points, a career-high 17 assists and 13 rebounds, while reserve Furkan Korkmaz added a career-high 21. Andre Drummond had 27 for the Pistons, who have lost five in a row. Blake Griffin, who had missed the previous two games with knee soreness, scored eight points on 2-for-14 shooting.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Kevin Hayes and Travis Sanheim each scored a pair of goals to lead the Philadelphia Flyers to their fourth straight victory, 5-1 over the New York Rangers. Nicolas Aube-Kubel added his first career goal for Philadelphia, which improved to 13-2-4 at home. The Flyers entered tied with the Islanders for best home winning percentage. Jesper Fast scored for New York, which has dropped four of five. Hayes played 361 games over five seasons for the Rangers.

CLEVELAND (AP) — A person familiar with the negotiations tells The Associated Press that free agent second baseman Cesar Hernandez has agreed to a one-year, $6.25 million contract with the Cleveland Indians. Hernandez spent the past seven seasons with the Philadelphia Phillies. He must past a physical this week before the deal is announced. ESPN was first to report the agreement. The Indians were in the market for a second baseman after not picking up veteran Jason Kipnis’ contract option for 2020. The Phillies play on 1070AM WKOK will our normal programming continues at WKOK.com.

Bloomsburg 51, Northwest Area 31

South Williamsport 39, Millville 36

Southern Columbia 54, Mahanoy Area 44

Wellsboro 65, Jersey Shore 63

West Scranton 72, Williamsport 69

Danville 37, Hughesville 27

South Williamsport 51, Line Mountain 31

