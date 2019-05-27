Tornados More Common This Year: AP PA Headlines, Scores & Skeds

AP PA Headlines 5/27/19

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Weather officials say Pennsylvania has already recorded the average number of tornados for a year even before the summer period in which severe weather is most common. Meteorologist Sarah Johnson of the National Weather Service office in Mount Holly, New Jersey says 16 tornadoes — the yearly average — have had preliminary confirmation in the commonwealth so far this year.

Severe weather is more common in June and into July, but that’s not a hard and fast rule. For example, Johnson says, a large outbreak of severe weather occurred Oct. 2 across Pennsylvania. In recent weeks, Johnson says, the high plains and mid-Atlantic have been getting the brunt of low-pressure systems bringing precipitation. On Thursday, six tornado warnings were issued across the commonwealth in a span of just two hours.

GETTYSBURG, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say a 13-year-old boy from Indiana was flown to a hospital after plummeting about 40 feet from a monument at Gettysburg National Military Park. Acting park information officer Jason Martz says the Fort Wayne youth was visiting the park on a school field trip when he fell from the Pennsylvania Memorial at about 9 a.m. Friday.

Martz said the top of the monument has an observation level, and the boy fell from there despite a 3- to 4-foot-high safety wall. Martz said the youth was flown to Hershey Medical Center with what officials believe were broken bones and internal injuries. The park has opened an internal investigation. The 100-foot Pennsylvania Memorial, the park’s largest monument, is in the center of the Union line on Cemetery Ridge.

PITTSBURGH (AP) –A Pittsburgh theater company is bringing Shakespeare to the site of a once mighty steel company’s blast furnace. Quantum Theatre is using the backdrop of the Carrie Furnace for its production of “King Lear,” the bard’s darkest tragedy. It tells of grief and madness, family values gone wrong and a powerful king brought low.

The theater company’s artistic director and founder says being at the site gives a sense of the enormity of the steel industry and the enormity of its collapse. Karla Boos says those are wonderful metaphors for “King Lear.” The Carrie Furnaces are the last remaining structures of what was once the thrumming heart of the Homestead Steel Works. The company produced steel used in the Empire State Building, the Brooklyn Bridge and other iconic structures. The play runs through June 2.

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — Traffic was disrupted in a Washington state city when boxes holding thousands of bees fell off a truck. The Moscow-Pullman Daily News reports the boxes fell off a Washington State University truck on Thursday morning in Pullman. Pullman police took a call on the accident shortly after 7:30 a.m.

Police Chief Gary Jenkins says an officer at the scene described thousands of bees buzzing through the air while university employees put on protective gear and picked up the boxes. A road was closed until just before 10 a.m. The WSU Department of Entomology has a breeding program and research lab to study and protect bee populations.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — It didn’t get the greatest reviews. But in the end, the most important feedback for “Aladdin” came where it counted most: the box office. The Disney live-action remake of the 1992 animated film is crushing the competition going into today’s finale of Memorial Day weekend. The movie took in an estimated $86.1 million between Friday and yesterday. And it’s expected to surpass the $100 million mark once today’s receipts are factored in. The movie stars Will Smith, Mena Massoud and Naomi Scott.

Internationally, Aladdin earned $121 million over the weekend, giving it $207 globally. The movie reportedly cost $183 million to produce. The rise of “Aladdin” to the top of the box office heap means a demotion for last week’s number one movie. “John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum,” drops to second with $24.4 million. Finishing third is “Avenger: Endgame,” with $16.8 million. “Pokémon Detective Pikachu” is fourth with $13.3 million..

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Brandon Woodruff allowed a solo homer but was otherwise perfect over eight innings, Christian Yelich hit his major league-leading 21st home run and the Milwaukee Brewers went deep five times in a 9-1 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies. Woodruff retired his first 15 batters before Andrew Knapp opened the sixth with his first homer. Ben Gamel had two homers for the Brewers, and Hernán Pérez and Yasmani Grandal also went long.

The Phillies play on 1070AM WKOK, while our normal programming continues at WKOK.com. The Phils have Memorial Day off and will play Tuesday 6:30pm, the Cardinals are at Citizens Bank Park.

Here are the scores from yesterday’s sports events:

INTERLEAGUE

Final Toronto 10 San Diego 1

Final N-Y Mets 4 Detroit 3

Final Colorado 8 Baltimore 7

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final Tampa Bay 6 Cleveland 3

Final Boston 4 Houston 1

Final Minnesota 7 Chi White Sox 0

Final Kansas City 8 N-Y Yankees 7, 10 Innings

Final Oakland 7 Seattle 1

Final L-A Angels 7 Texas 6

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final L-A Dodgers 11 Pittsburgh 7

Final Washington 9 Miami 6

Final Milwaukee 9 Philadelphia 1

Final Cincinnati 10 Chi Cubs 2

Final Arizona 6 San Francisco 2

Final Atlanta 4 St. Louis 3, 10 Innings

WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS

Final Las Vegas 83 L.A. Sparks 70

MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER

Final Kansas City 3 Seattle 2

INTERLEAGUE

San Diego at N-Y Yankees 1:05 p.m.

Chi Cubs at Houston 2:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Minnesota 7:10 p.m.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Detroit at Baltimore 1:05 p.m.

Toronto at Tampa Bay 1:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Chi White Sox 2:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Boston 4:05 p.m.

L-A Angels at Oakland 4:07 p.m.

Texas at Seattle 9:10 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Miami at Washington 1:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati 1:10 p.m.

Arizona at Colorado 3:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati 7:10 p.m.

N-Y Mets at L-A Dodgers 8:10 p.m.

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE PLAYOFFS

St. Louis at Boston 8:00 p.m.

