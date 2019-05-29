Tornados Hit Berks County: AP PA Headlines, Features, Scores & Skeds

AP PA Headlines 5/29/19

MORGANTOWN, Pa. (AP) — The National Weather Service says a tornado has been confirmed in Berks County where damage to some homes occurred but there were no immediate reports of injuries. Meteorologist Jonathan O’Brien says a damage assessment team will be sent to the area Wednesday to determine the strength of the twister that struck Tuesday.

O’Brien says Berks County emergency officials reported structural damage to about 20 properties, some of it significant. Emergency dispatchers in Berks and Chester counties earlier cited roof damage and some partial collapses in Caernarvon Township, which includes Morgantown. The Valley Ponds development homeowners association saying about 70 percent of the homes remained livable.

BELLEFONTE, Pa. (AP) — Prosecutors say a former Penn State fraternity brother erased security camera footage from the night a pledge died because he knew it would be damaging. Braxton Becker faces misdemeanor charges of evidence tampering, obstruction and hindering apprehension for his actions after 19-year-old pledge Tim Piazza died after a night of drinking and hazing.

The Centre Daily Times says Becker’s lawyer raised questions Tuesday about what investigators saw when they watched Becker retrieve video from a basement closet. Becker’s is the first trial in the case in which about two dozen former fraternity members have faced charges.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The state’s highest court has deferred a ruling on the scheduled expiration date of a business relationship between two major health care providers in western Pennsylvania. The Pennsylvania Supreme Court on Tuesday ruled in a 4-3 vote that Commonwealth Court has the authority to schedule arguments and decide when the consent decree involving UPMC and Highmark Health should expire.

Attorney General Josh Shapiro had sought to delay the June 30 end of the agreement after a Commonwealth Court judge ruled that he lacked authority to do that. The companies in 2014 signed a five-year consent decree that kept in-network rates for Highmark customers in the Pittsburgh area and Erie. The end of that agreement could leave patients with Highmark insurance unable to get in-network treatment through UPMC’s network.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Republicans who control Pennsylvania’s Senate are preparing an alternative to Gov. Tom Wolf’s proposal for a multibillion-dollar capital plan, funding it by allowing more natural gas drilling underneath state-owned forests rather than by taxing natural gas production. The sponsors, Sens. Pat Stefano and Camera Bartolotta from southwestern Pennsylvania, said Tuesday they expect the bill to be unveiled this week, ahead of June’s budget negotiations.

Stefano says leases on another 500,000 acres of state forest land could yield $1 billion to finance projects without borrowing. Wolf, a Democrat, in January proposed a $4.5 billion bond to be repaid by a new severance tax. The GOP’s plan targets a narrower scope of projects than Wolf’s proposal, including flood and storm water control. Wolf in 2015 banned new drilling leases in state forests.

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — A nonprofit that tracks pollution in the Chesapeake Bay lambasted Pennsylvania on Tuesday, saying that the state is failing to protect the nation’s largest estuary from farm manure and dirty stormwater. The Chesapeake Bay Foundation released a report saying Pennsylvania’s plan to reduce pollution from farms and cities is “woefully inadequate” and underfunded by about $250 million a year.

The foundation also warned that the Environmental Protection Agency has failed to keep Pennsylvania on track. It’s one of six states, along with the District of Columbia, federally required to significantly reduce bay pollution by 2025. “If EPA does not hold Pennsylvania accountable, CBF and others must consider legal action,” foundation President William C. Baker warned in a news release.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Republicans who control Pennsylvania’s Senate are preparing an alternative to Gov. Tom Wolf’s proposal for a multibillion-dollar capital plan, funding it by removing restrictions on natural gas drilling underneath state-owned forest land rather than by taxing natural gas production. The chief sponsors, Sens. Pat Stefano and Camera Bartolotta of southwestern Pennsylvania, said Tuesday that they expect the legislation to be unveiled this week, ahead of June’s budget negotiations between the Republican-controlled Legislature and Wolf, a second-term Democrat, in the nation’s No. 2 gas state.

The GOP plan could open up more potentially lucrative state forest acreage that has been off-limits to exploration companies since Wolf took office. It would allow the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources to decide whether to enter into new gas leases, but not require it to add acreage. The plan envisions allowing exploration companies to reach below tracts of state forest land using underground horizontal laterals from wells drilled on privately owned acreage that is adjacent to it, Bartolotta said. She said it does not envision allowing new well sites on newly leased tracts of state forest land.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

Features

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez says words matter and she’s gotten death threats after hateful messages about her have aired. The New York Democrat tweeted yesterday after a minor league baseball team in California aired a Memorial Day video that lumped her image with those of Kim Jong Un and Fidel Castro.

The Fresno Bee says the Fresno Grizzlies apologized to Ocasio-Cortez for the scoreboard video that was broadcast during Monday night’s doubleheader. The video was called a Memorial Day tribute and featured patriotic images playing behind President Ronald Reagan’s first inaugural speech. Toward the end, when Reagan mentions “enemies of freedom,” the video shows images of Kim, Castro and Ocasio-Cortez.

The team says the slap was unintentional and says it failed to properly vet the video it found on YouTube.

The Triple-A minor-league team is an affiliate of the Washington Nationals.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Navy says it is reviewing whether service members violated Defense Department policy or regulations by wearing a uniform patch with the words “Make Aircrews Great Again” during President Donald Trump’s visit to their ship in Japan. The phrase emblazoned on the patch, along with a likeness of Trump, is a play on his campaign slogan.

The military has uniform dress codes and regulations against partisan political acts while in uniform.

In a brief statement, the Navy said only that the matter was under review by Navy leadership to ensure that the wearing of the patches did not violate policy or regulations. Trump visited the USS Wasp assault ship yesterday before returning to Washington from four days in Japan.

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A white manager of a Mississippi campground has been fired after video showed her holding a gun while telling an African American couple to leave because they did not have a reservation.

Kampgrounds of America spokesman Mike Gast says the unidentified manager had been fired from the KOA in Starkville.

A video posted Sunday to a Facebook page apparently belonging to Macon, Mississippi, resident Jessica Richardson shows a woman in a KOA shirt holding a gun as Richardson and her husband tell her they didn’t know they needed a reservation. Richardson did not immediately respond to messages an Associated Press reporter left through Facebook and at the nail salon where she works. Gast says KOA “does not condone the use of a firearm in any manner” on its properties or franchises.

SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — A Louisiana man’s death during a police confrontation has sparked debate over the city of Shreveport’s law banning “saggy pants.” The Shreveport City Council has begun discussing the possible repeal of a 2007 ordinance outlawing pants worn below the waistline with skin or underwear exposed. The move yesterday comes in response to the Feb. 5 death of 31-year-old Anthony Childs. A final vote is expected as early as next month.

News outlets report police confronted Childs over saggy pants and that at some point Childs pulled out a gun and shot himself in the chest. The coroner’s report noted three nonlethal bullet wounds from an officer who fired from a distance. Childs’ death prompted renewed criticism of the law, which critics say disproportionately affects young black people.

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Republicans have forced a clerk in the Oregon Legislature to read aloud every word in nearly every piece of legislation, giving granular details about farm loans, motor vehicle taxes and other government minutiae as the minority party uses the stalling tactic to try to gain leverage. Democrats have supermajorities in both the state Senate and House, and Republicans are using the strategy to push their own initiatives and weaken Democratic ones.

Lawmakers in statehouses and in Congress have a history of turning to delay tactics — sometimes imaginative ones — to stall or kill legislation. Minority Republicans in Colorado wanted a 2,000-page bill read aloud this year, so Democrats brought in computers to read it at hyperspeed. A judge knocked down the trick, and Democrats said they lacked time to finish everything on their agenda before the session ended this month.

PARIS (AP) — Employees at the Louvre in Paris are mulling whether to close the museum for a second day this week over tourist overcrowding. The world’s most visited museum was closed on Monday after employees complained they were harassed by tourists waiting to see the Mona Lisa. Pierre Zinenberg, a Louvre employee and union representative, told The Associated Press on Tuesday that renovation work around the Leonardo da Vinci masterpiece has led to organizational problems and huge queues.

He noted that staff numbers have diminished over the past decade even though the number of visitors has risen 20%. Zinenberg said a meeting early Wednesday would decide if Louvre management has addressed the problems or whether the museum would be closed again that day. The museum is closed on Tuesdays..

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

PA Sports, Scores & Skeds

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Cesar Hernandez hit a go-ahead two-run homer, Nick Pivetta threw five tough innings and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the slumping St. Louis Cardinals 4-3. Paul Goldschmidt and Marcell Ozuna hit homers in the first inning but the Cardinals blew a 3-0 lead in their 11th loss in 15 games.

The Phillies play on 1070AM WKOK, while our normal programming continues on WKOK.com. The Phils play the Cardinals again today at 6:30pm.

CINCINNATI (AP) — Derek Dietrich hit three homers _ all two-run shots for Cincinnati_ and the Pittsburgh Pirates suffered yet another injury to their rotation as the Reds pulled away to an 11-6 victory. Dietrich connected in the fourth off Jordan Lyles, who was replaced after the inning because of discomfort in his left hamstring.

Here are the scores from yesterday’s sports events:

———

INTERLEAGUE

Final San Diego 5 N-Y Yankees 4

Final Houston 9 Chi Cubs 6

Final Minnesota 5 Milwaukee 3

———

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final Chi White Sox 2 Kansas City 1

Final Detroit 3 Baltimore 0

Final Tampa Bay 3 Toronto 1

Final Cleveland 7 Boston 5

Final Chi White Sox 4 Kansas City 3

Final L-A Angels 6 Oakland 4

Final Texas 11 Seattle 4

———

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final Cincinnati 11 Pittsburgh 6

Final Philadelphia 4 St. Louis 3

Final Miami 11 San Francisco 3

Final Washington 5 Atlanta 4

Final Colorado 6 Arizona 2

Final N-Y Mets 7 L-A Dodgers 3

———

WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS

Final Connecticut 88 Indiana 77

TODAY’S SPORTS SCHEDULE

———

INTERLEAGUE

San Diego at N-Y Yankees 1:05 p.m.

Chi Cubs at Houston 8:10 p.m.

———

AMERICAN LEAGUE

L-A Angels at Oakland 3:37 p.m.

Texas at Seattle 3:40 p.m.

Cleveland at Boston 6:10 p.m.

Detroit at Baltimore 7:05 p.m.

Toronto at Tampa Bay 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Chi White Sox 8:10 p.m.

———

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati 12:35 p.m.

St. Louis at Philadelphia 7:05 p.m.

San Francisco at Miami 7:10 p.m.

Washington at Atlanta 7:20 p.m.

Arizona at Colorado 8:40 p.m.

N-Y Mets at L-A Dodgers 10:10 p.m.

———

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE PLAYOFFS

St. Louis at Boston 8:00 p.m.

———

WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS

Seattle at Minnesota 8:00 p.m.

———

MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER

Minnesota at Atlanta 7:00 p.m..

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved