Tornado watch, downed trees throughout the Valley

UNDATED – Severe weather is approaching the Valley again Wednesday, after strong storms ripped through the area Tuesday. The National Weather Service has posted the following for areas in the Valley:

Tornado Watch for all of the Valley until 8p.m.

Several downed trees and branches have been reported across the lower end of Northumberland County. A downed tree has been reported on Route 15 near Bucknell University in Union County.

PPL has reported 13,102 power outages throughout the valley, including:

74 outages in Montour County

474 outages in Northumberland Count

157 outages in Snyder County

741 outages in Union County

Selinsgrove Area School District has dismissed early for the day due to the impending weather. Accuweather says we could see flooding, damaging winds, large hail, and possibly a tornado with strong thunderstorms this afternoon into this evening.