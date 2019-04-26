Tornado watch in effect for all of the Valley, Selinsgrove dismissing early

UPDATE: Due to the impending severe weather, Selinsgrove Area School District Superintendent Chad Cohrs says the district will be dismissing 10-15 minutes early. Southern Columbia School District also dismissed early today due to the impending severe weather.

SUNBURY – A Tornado watch is in effect for the valley through this evening. The National Weather Service in State College says the watch is in effect until 9 p.m. AccuWeather says we could see a thunderstorm through this evening. WKOK will have all the latest updates on the possible storm on air and online at WKOK.com.