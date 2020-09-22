Toomey supports Senate voting on Trump high court nominee

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania’s Republican U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey says he’s on board with the Senate considering President Donald Trump’s forthcoming nominee to the Supreme Court right away, despite having endorsed waiting eight months until after the 2016 election to fill a vacancy under President Barack Obama. The difference now, Toomey said Tuesday, is that the Senate and White House are controlled by the same party, so there is no reason to wait until after the Nov. 3 election. Trump said he is obligated to pick a nominee as soon as possible to replace Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died Friday. Democrats says Ginsburg’s seat should not be filled until after voters pick between Trump and Democrat Joe Biden.