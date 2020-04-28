Toomey: PA hospitals, health care providers receive funding

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Pennsylvania hospitals and health care providers are getting another big boost of funding in a second disbursement from the CARES Act.

In a release, U.S. Senator Pat Toomey (R-Sen. PA) says additional funding of over $450 million of the second $20 billion disbursement of the Provider Relief Fund is heading to PA hospitals and health care providers.

Providers located in high impact areas or rural areas will be allocated additional funding. Other providers, such as skilled nursing facilities and those solely taking Medicaid patients will receive separate funding.