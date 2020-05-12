Toomey: Gov. Wolf wrong to threaten CARES Act money

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator Pat Toomey (R-PA) is also heavily criticizing Governor Tom Wolf’s comments that the governor would withhold federal CARES Act funding from certain counties. The Governor said he’ll withhold the discretionary federal dollars for counties which defy the governor’s COVID-19 mitigation efforts.

In a statement, Senator Toomey says it’s wrong for the governor to withhold federal taxpayer funds from the CARES Act to make counties comply with his ‘misguided’ lockdown policy. Toomey says the CARES Act doesn’t authorize this behavior, and the state shouldn’t be punishing taxpayers by withholding federal aid they helped to fund.

Toomey says the intent of the economic shutdown was to slow the spread of COVID-19 so hospitals wouldn’t be overwhelmed. He says it’s been clear since at least mid-April the capacity of PA hospitals haven’t been and won’t be threatened, making it unacceptable to deprive people of their livelihoods. See Toomey’s full statement below.

“It is wrong for Governor Wolf to withhold federal taxpayer funds from the CARES Act in an attempt to coerce compliance with his increasingly misguided lockdown policy. The CARES Act does not authorize this behavior. This development underscores the problem when one level of government sends money to a different level of government to be spent as the latter entity chooses. Money can be spent or withheld inappropriately and it is very difficult for taxpayers to know whom to hold accountable.

“The intent of the draconian shutdown of our economy was to slow the spread of COVID-19 so that we would not overwhelm our hospitals. It has been clear since, at least, mid-April that the capacity of Pennsylvania’s hospitals have not been, and will not be, threatened. It is, therefore, no longer acceptable to deprive people of their livelihoods. Rather than punishing taxpayers by withholding federal aid that they helped to fund, our state government should be facilitating the safe re-opening of our economy.”