Time to sign up for the Needy Family Fund

SUNBURY– It’s time once again for sign-ups for the annual Needy Family Fun. Captain Jessica Duperree of the Sunbury Salvation Army says that registration begins in October for Christmas food and toy sign-ups.

“We’ll start those in the middle of October. We are doing it a little bit differently with our days and times. We are starting October 15through the 18, which is right after the holiday Tuesday through Friday that week,” Duperree said.

Other dates for signing up are October 21-25 and November 11-15. Hours are 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. On the Thursdays of those weeks, the office will be open from 10:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. The Needy Family Fund is sponsored annually by Sunbury Broadcasting Corporation, the Daily Item, and B-B&T Bank. You can hear more of Duperree’s interview on the WKOK Podcast page or subscribe on Apple or Google Play.