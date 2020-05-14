TIME hosting Tomato Plant giveaway to create ‘Victory Gardens’

RANSHAW – Some Valley residents are encouraged to create a ‘Victory Garden’ and get a complimentary tomato plant to go in it…all of this to honor World War II Veterans and people battling the pandemic.

TIME, The Improved Milton Experience, of Milton, and the Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way, are hosting a non-contact, curbside pickup of tomato plants this Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Brady Fire Company in Ranshaw. There is a limit of six free plants per household.

Organizers say, in addition to recognizing veterans, it is also a salute to the many hardworking essential workers during the COVID-19 pandemic. That salute includes a special recognition of the employees of the Milton Conagra/Chef Boyardee Plant, who’ve been working 24/7 to keep with the pandemic demand.

During the giveaway, the Penn State Extension Master Gardner Program will also provide information and helpful tips for beginning gardeners on establishing a ‘Victory Garden.’