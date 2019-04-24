Time change to Lt. Gov’s listening tour stop in Lewisburg

LEWISBURG – There has been a time change to one of two Valley stops Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman will make in the coming days for his ongoing marijuana listening tour. His office tells us his visit this Saturday, April 27 to the River Stage Community Theatre in Lewisburg will now be held from 4-5:30 p.m. It was previously scheduled for 3-4:30 p.m. The RiverStage Community Theatre is in the Greenspace Center, which is the old Lewisburg High School.

Fetterman’s over Valley stop will take place next Monday, April 29 in Selinsgrove. It is still scheduled fro 6-7:30 p.m.at the Degenstein Center Theatre on Susquehanna University’s campus.