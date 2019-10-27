Remembering Joy Martz: Tiara Trot for Joy coming up Nov. 10

SUNBURY — The Tiara Trot for Joy is a 5K race that will be run for charity on a Sunday in November, but to the organizers it’s more than that. The race is also a celebration of the life of Joy Melissa Martz, who, as her sister Jill Yisrael says, was a larger than life personality, “She loved anything sparkle, bling, glitter, fuzzy, whip cream, desserts, and even though she was an individual with special needs and she was non-verbal, she was just one of those larger than life personalities that if she was in the room, you were going to know she was there.”

Joy unexpectedly died on August 11, 2019 bringing sadness to all those close to her, but from that sadness came this event and a concept that Jill hopes reaches everyone, “Find joy in the journey and I think that kind of speaks on a lot of different levels. Whether it’s to somebody who has lost a loved one, or whether it’s to the special needs community, where you’re going through this journey and it’s challenging, and just being able to have the perspective to find the joy can kind of make the experience easier.”

Joy’s brother, Mike Martz, says the Trot is not only a celebration of his sister, but of the parents and caretakers of those like his sister. Martz says there’s one trait that outshines the rest, “The dedication, the unconditional love that they show. Anytime I see a special needs person I see their parents with them, or even a caretaker, it takes a very, very special person to do that and I have nothing but respect for them.”

The Tiara Trot for Joy will be Sunday, November 10 at 11am at East Snyder Park in Selinsgrove. The will be a competitive race and a Roll & Stroll for those who just want to participate. There will also be the opportunity to be an off-site virtual runner and folks with special needs can participate with a sponsor as well.

For more information go to JoyMartzMemorial.com or to the Joy Martz Memorial Facebook Page. To hear the full interview with Jill Yisrael and Mike Martz, go to the WKOK Podcast Page.