Three vehicle accident at a bus stop

SELINGROVE— A Selinsgrove woman sustained serious injuries after a multi-car accident at a bus stop this week. It happened on Thursday afternoon around 4:00 on Route 204 at Tame Deer Road in Jackson Township, Snyder County.

State Police at Selinsgrove say a school bus was stopped in the northbound lane and two cars were stopped for the bus. Troopers say 52-year-old Ruth Shambach of Selingrove did not see two other cars stopped for the bus and started a chain reaction crash. Shambach was taken to Geisinger Medical Center, which didn’t provide information on her condition this morning. The drivers of the other two cars: 42-year-old Craig Boyer of Winfield and 53-year-old Dena Goss of Middleburg were not injured.

Police say the bus was not involved in the crash. Shambach was charged with following too closely to the other cars.