Three vehicle accident at a bus stop

WKOK Staff | March 30, 2019 |

SELINGROVE—  A Selinsgrove woman sustained serious injuries after a multi-car accident at a bus stop this week.  It happened on Thursday afternoon around 4:00 on Route 204 at Tame Deer Road in Jackson Township, Snyder County.

State Police at Selinsgrove say a school bus was stopped in the northbound lane and two cars were stopped for the bus.  Troopers say 52-year-old Ruth Shambach of Selingrove did not see two other cars stopped for the bus and started a chain reaction crash.  Shambach was taken to Geisinger Medical Center, which didn’t provide information on her condition this morning.  The drivers of the other two cars:  42-year-old Craig Boyer of Winfield and 53-year-old Dena Goss of Middleburg were not injured.

Police say the bus was not involved in the crash.  Shambach was charged with following too closely to the other cars.

