Three Valley state lawmakers running unopposed

HARRISBURG – All Valley state lawmakers will be running unopposed in the April 28 Pennsylvania Spring Primary Election, but two local state senators may have opposition this fall.

According to the Pennsylvania Department of State, Republican State Representatives Kurt Masser (R-107th, Elysburg), Lynda Schlegel Culver (R-108th, Sunbury), and David Rowe (R-85th, Lewisburg) will all run unopposed for their respective offices.

Both State Senator John Gordner (R-27th, Berwick) and State Senator Gene Yaw (R-23rd, Loyalsock) won’t have opposition in the spring, but may have opponents in the fall general election. A democrat filed to be on the ballot in both districts, Michelle Siegel of Selinsgrove for the 27th District and Jaclyn Baker, of Liberty Township, Susquehanna County, in the 23rd District.

David Rowe had recently won a special election for the 85th District to replace current U.S. Congressman Fred Keller (US Cong. R-12th, Kreamer). Rowe defeated Democrat Dr. Jennifer Rager-Kay by a wide margin. In a statement to WKOK, Dr. Rager-Kay says she currently has her hands full as a newly elected Selinsgrove school board member. She says she has more of an opportunity to do good on a local level than at the state level.

