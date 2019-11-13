Three teens arrested with possession of gun, other thefts

SHAMOKIN – Three teenagers have been arrested after Stonington state police found them in possession of a handgun and stealing from vehicles in Shamokin Township, Northumberland County. Stonington troopers tell us the incident occurred last Wednesday.

Troopers tell us a 13-year-old male, a 12-year-old male and a 14-year-old female trespassed on to property along Route 61 in the township and entered a water truck. Their names are not being disclosed due to their age.

Troopers then found the juveniles in possession of the handgun from the night before when they went through numerous unlocked vehicles. Anyone missing items are asked to call Shamokin Police at 570-648-5708. Troopers remind citizens not to leave any valuables in plain view and always lock vehicles.